Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Trading Down 4.2%

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.30 and last traded at $30.30. 1,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 318% from the average session volume of 417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Vopak from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Koninklijke Vopak to €31.00 ($33.33) in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Koninklijke Vopak Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82.

Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile

Royal Vopak NV operates as an independent tank storage company. The firm’s geographical segments include Americas, Asia & Middle East, China & North Asia, Europe & Africa and LNG. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

