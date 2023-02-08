Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Trading Down 1%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €29.01 ($31.19) and last traded at €29.33 ($31.54). 60,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 74,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.62 ($31.85).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADRNY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($33.87) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €31.15 ($33.49).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.02.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.71 ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.56 ($0.60) by €0.15 ($0.16). The business had revenue of €22.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €21.41 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 2.84%. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

