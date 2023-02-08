KlayUniverse Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.45 Million (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $1,159.64 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.02758251 USD and is down -18.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,210.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

