Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 681 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions
In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
SWKS opened at $122.97 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $145.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.12.
Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.
Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.
Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.
