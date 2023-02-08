Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 681 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.78.

SWKS opened at $122.97 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $145.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.