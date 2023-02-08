Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $418,000 Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,166,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.52, for a total transaction of $865,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.52, for a total transaction of $865,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $6,534,195. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.16.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $308.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $225.28 and a 1-year high of $325.19. The company has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.