Kimberly K. Nelson Sells 100 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total value of $14,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,898,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of SPSC stock traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.75. The company had a trading volume of 68,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,795. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.78 and a 200 day moving average of $127.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.80 and a beta of 0.75. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $146.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPSC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

About SPS Commerce

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,775,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,530,000 after buying an additional 49,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,922,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,443,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,013,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,923,000 after buying an additional 87,184 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,006,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,056,000 after purchasing an additional 51,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

