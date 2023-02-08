Kimberly K. Nelson Sells 100 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total value of $14,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,898,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of SPSC stock traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.75. The company had a trading volume of 68,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,795. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.78 and a 200 day moving average of $127.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.80 and a beta of 0.75. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $146.81.
SPSC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.67.
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.
