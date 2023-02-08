Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Kimball International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Kimball International has a dividend payout ratio of 46.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kimball International to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

KBAL opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.44. Kimball International has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21.

Kimball International ( NASDAQ:KBAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $182.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Kimball International will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KBAL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kimball International in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Kimball International by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 586.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

