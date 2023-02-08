Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Lake Street Capital

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Kimball Electronics Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ KE opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.72. Kimball Electronics has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $667.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

