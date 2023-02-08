Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $406-414 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $415.71 million. Kforce also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.78-$0.86 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Kforce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce Stock Down 0.6 %

Kforce stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.87. 3,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,945. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.79. Kforce has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $78.15.

Kforce Increases Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $419.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.51 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kforce by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Kforce by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kforce by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kforce by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kforce by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kforce

(Get Rating)

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.