Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Position Decreased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $182.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at $16,069,448.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.25.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.