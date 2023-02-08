Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.07

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.07 and traded as high as C$16.12. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$16.05, with a volume of 2,590 shares trading hands.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$183.93 million and a PE ratio of 38.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.54.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.0946 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s payout ratio is 270.29%.

Insider Activity

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

In related news, Director Christopher Charles Woodward purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$79,400.

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

