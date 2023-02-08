Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.07

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.07 and traded as high as C$16.12. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$16.05, with a volume of 2,590 shares trading hands.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
The stock has a market cap of C$183.93 million and a PE ratio of 38.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.54.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.0946 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s payout ratio is 270.29%.
Insider Activity
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.
See Also
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.