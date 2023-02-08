Kaspa Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.70 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $116.07 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,511,592,466 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,498,417,526 with 16,498,418,572.61902 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00750043 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,995,458.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

