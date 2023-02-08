JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Trading 0.2% Higher

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.65 and last traded at $39.59. 2,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 40,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.53.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 690,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,008,000 after purchasing an additional 456,620 shares in the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 1,110,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,302,000 after purchasing an additional 112,590 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 700.4% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 86,777 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 45,481 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $878,000.

