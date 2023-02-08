JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $132.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.83.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $115.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.98. The firm has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,811 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,520,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,081 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200,189 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Fiserv by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,050,000 after buying an additional 1,774,528 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

See Also

