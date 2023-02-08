JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Cut by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $143.65 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.89 and its 200-day moving average is $125.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

