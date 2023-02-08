JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $85.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $86.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.66 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 360.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

