Joystick Trading 24% Lower This Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for about $0.0887 or 0.00000386 BTC on major exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $18.17 million and $25,727.35 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Joystick has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.09189794 USD and is down -9.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $29,271.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

