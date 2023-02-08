Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $18.17 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0887 or 0.00000386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $18.17 million and approximately $25,727.35 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00052120 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029995 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002026 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019163 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004311 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00226230 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.09189794 USD and is down -9.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $29,271.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

