Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $156.52

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.52 ($1.88) and traded as low as GBX 153.35 ($1.84). Jarvis Securities shares last traded at GBX 162.50 ($1.95), with a volume of 35,172 shares trading hands.

Jarvis Securities Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of £73.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,498.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 156.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 156.49.

Jarvis Securities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. Jarvis Securities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.18%.

About Jarvis Securities

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

