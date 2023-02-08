Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,458 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 38.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 33,202 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $20,198,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.26. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $65.13.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 99.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.70%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

