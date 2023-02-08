Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the sale, the president now owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,631,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,608 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 0.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of RS opened at $232.59 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $154.77 and a twelve month high of $239.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.40.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

