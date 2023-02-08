Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 670 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 74.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HZO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

MarineMax Stock Performance

HZO stock opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $681.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.46. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $50.32.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.59 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

