Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 54 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,486,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in American Tower by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,086 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,004,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,781,000 after acquiring an additional 440,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of American Tower by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,303,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,504 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Down 0.5 %

American Tower stock opened at $219.47 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.50 and its 200 day moving average is $228.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.06.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,721 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

