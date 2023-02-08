Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 762.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 7.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 254,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in WEX by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEX opened at $189.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.08.

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

