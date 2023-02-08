Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.21. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

