Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $481,000 Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAG. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 74.2% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of PAG opened at $134.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.58 and a one year high of $140.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.10.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

