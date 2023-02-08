Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY23 guidance to $4.79-$4.83 EPS.

Shares of JKHY traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.46. 518,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,289. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.53. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $164.49 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.04%.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.17.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after buying an additional 207,243 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $25,616,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 107,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 76,294 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 81,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 42,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,312,000 after purchasing an additional 39,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

