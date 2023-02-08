iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.87 and last traded at $103.37. 42,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 94,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.27.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAI. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 36,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the first quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter worth about $171,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

