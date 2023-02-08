iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s Largest Position

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 19.5% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $416.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,715. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $396.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.49. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

