iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.27% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDG. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SDG opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.28. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52-week low of $68.51 and a 52-week high of $88.51.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

