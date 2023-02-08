iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,039,296. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.76.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

