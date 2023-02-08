iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,355,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,699,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $690,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.16 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.96 and a one year high of $100.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.18.

