IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Raises Dividend to $1.05 Per Share

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the medical equipment provider on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from IRadimed’s previous dividend of $1.00.

IRadimed Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of IRMD opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $469.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.07. IRadimed has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $55.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRMD shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at IRadimed

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRadimed

In related news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $28,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,154.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 51.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 107.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in IRadimed during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in IRadimed by 44.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRadimed

(Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Featured Stories

