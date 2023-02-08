Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for February 8th (AAMC, AAU, ALYA, AXR, BHF, BRN, BSQR, CFRX, CHK, CPSH)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, February 8th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK). They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH). Raymond James issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $544.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.