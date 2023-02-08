Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for February 8th (AAMC, AAU, ALYA, AXR, BHF, BRN, BSQR, CFRX, CHK, CPSH)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, February 8th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Barrington Research started coverage on shares of. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK). They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH). Raymond James issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $544.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

