Intrust Bank NA Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,641 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $122,873.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,681,653.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $122,873.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,681,653.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,855 shares of company stock valued at $23,636,125. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Trading Up 1.3 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.03.

NYSE:CRM opened at $171.28 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.22. The company has a market capitalization of $171.28 billion, a PE ratio of 611.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.