Intrust Bank NA Sells 67 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $507.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $560.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.21.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,286 shares of company stock valued at $7,481,338 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.