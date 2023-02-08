Intrust Bank NA Raises Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Lila A. Jaber bought 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.06 per share, with a total value of $49,703.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,402.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $46,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,569,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lila A. Jaber bought 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.06 per share, with a total value of $49,703.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,402.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

NYSE:CPK opened at $125.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.72 and a 200 day moving average of $122.89. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $105.79 and a 52 week high of $142.81.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.