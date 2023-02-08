Intrust Bank NA Has $714,000 Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $882,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DECK. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.77.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DECK stock opened at $417.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $400.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $433.30.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $392,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,026.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total transaction of $1,001,347.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,657,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,026.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $3,321,567 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Further Reading

