Intrust Bank NA Grows Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Pool in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Pool by 70.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $391.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $488.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.55.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

