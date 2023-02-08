Intrust Bank NA Decreases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $212.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.73 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

