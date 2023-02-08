International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:IFF traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.44. 1,757,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $143.14.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.09%.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.94.
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.
