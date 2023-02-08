International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2023

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFFGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.44. 1,757,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $143.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.09%.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,324,000 after buying an additional 37,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,636,000 after purchasing an additional 207,139 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 806,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,965,000 after purchasing an additional 23,495 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 771,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,295,000 after buying an additional 151,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,702,000 after buying an additional 197,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.94.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.