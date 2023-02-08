International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.44. 1,757,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $143.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.09%.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,324,000 after buying an additional 37,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,636,000 after purchasing an additional 207,139 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 806,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,965,000 after purchasing an additional 23,495 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 771,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,295,000 after buying an additional 151,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,702,000 after buying an additional 197,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.94.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

