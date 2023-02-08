Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($6.44) Per Share

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Bienkowski forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.44) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.11) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($5.09) EPS.

NTLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $109.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.16.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $44.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.90. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $104.06.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,674.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 462.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

