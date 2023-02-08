Insider Selling: Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Sells 3,068 Shares of Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TXN stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.49. 4,796,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,998,243. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.80. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.34. The company has a market cap of $166.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

