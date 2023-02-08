Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 2,051 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $92,315.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,028.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 47,072 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $2,133,303.04.

On Wednesday, November 30th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,103 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $974,002.23.

On Monday, November 28th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,890 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $746,343.90.

On Friday, November 18th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 12,700 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $514,477.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 8,764 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $352,225.16.

On Monday, November 14th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,702 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $148,598.28.

NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $45.58. The company had a trading volume of 251,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,526.53, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.68. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $102.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 118.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

