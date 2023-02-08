Insider Buying: Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director Buys 484 Shares of Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,712.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Woodward stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $103.59. 150,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,192. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $129.12.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WWD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 226.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 41.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 210.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

