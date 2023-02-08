Insider Buying: OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Director Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) Director Brian Choi acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,248,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,747,950.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Brian Choi purchased 4,973 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $57,587.34.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Brian Choi acquired 5,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $56,900.00.

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPBK traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.41. 33,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OP Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OP Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in OP Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in OP Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 837,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 41,486 shares in the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of OP Bancorp to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

Featured Stories

