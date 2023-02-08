Insider Buying: OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Director Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) Director Brian Choi acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,248,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,747,950.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Brian Choi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 3rd, Brian Choi purchased 4,973 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $57,587.34.
- On Tuesday, January 31st, Brian Choi acquired 5,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $56,900.00.
OP Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OPBK traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.41. 33,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.
OP Bancorp Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OP Bancorp
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OP Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in OP Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in OP Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 837,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 41,486 shares in the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of OP Bancorp to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
About OP Bancorp
OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.
