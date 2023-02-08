Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.0-85.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.86 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Impinj from $109.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.14.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Stock Performance

NASDAQ PI traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.08. The stock had a trading volume of 808,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,605. Impinj has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $142.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.12 and a 200 day moving average of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 64,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $7,551,096.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,332,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,661,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $33,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,794.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 64,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $7,551,096.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,332,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,661,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 452,413 shares of company stock valued at $53,352,919. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Impinj by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 21.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Impinj by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.