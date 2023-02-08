Immutable X (IMX) Price Up 52.9% Over Last 7 Days

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 28.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Immutable X has a market cap of $651.18 million and $95.51 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00004898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 52.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

