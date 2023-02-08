Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Chardan Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IMVT. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Immunovant from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.71.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Price Performance

Shares of IMVT opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.00. Immunovant has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $20.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $67,552.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 993,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,698,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $67,552.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 993,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,698,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark S. Levine sold 10,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $187,987.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,505 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter worth $33,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Immunovant in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 32.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunovant

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.