IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) were up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.34 and last traded at $7.34. Approximately 1,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 38,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

IHI Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. IHI had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 18.22%.

About IHI

IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul, and maintenance of heavy machinery. It operates through the following segments: Resources, Energy & Environment; Social Infrastructure & Offshore Facilities; Industrial Systems & General-Purpose Machinery; Aero Engine, Space & Defense; and Others.

